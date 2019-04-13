× 1 burnt in apartment fire on High Ridge drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue were on the scene of an apartment fire in south Huntsville.

Huntsville fire crews got the call at 2:31 p.m. The fire started at 3931 High Ridge Drive near Golf Road next to Sutton Place Condos, according to report. Officials say four units caught fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with burns but their condition is unknown.

Huntsville Fire cut the power and would not allow anyone inside the apartments.

