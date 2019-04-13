× 1 burnt, crews continue to battle apartment fire on High Ridge drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue is on the scene of an apartment fire in south Huntsville.

Huntsville fire crews got the call at 2:31 p.m. The fire started at 3931 High Ridge Drive near Golf Road next to Sutton Place Condos, according to report. Officials say four units caught fire and they are putting out fires inside the building.

One person was taken to the hospital with burns but their condition is unknown.

Huntsville Fire cut the power and is not allowing anyone inside the apartments.

Investigators are waiting to go inside and have blocked off the High Ridge Drive.

