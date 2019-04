UAH announces plans for a mixed use district for students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama in Huntsville announced plans to create a signature “college experience” for its faculty and students.

The university plans to turn 58 acres of recently acquired land across Sparkman Drive from the Bevill Center into a new district focused on student and faculty life outside of the classroom. The district will feature new student housing, retail, food options. A multipurpose facility will house UAH hockey, basketball, volleyball performing arts theatre and other events.

The district will also provide office space for Huntsville’s private sector, increase collaboration, and offer world-class job opportunities for students.

UAH conducted a survey on campus over the course of eight days that found┬ástudents viewed the development as “a place that they would live multiple years during their college experience.”

Those same parties also spoke to the need for an on-campus event space. The hockey team currently plays its home games at Von Braun Center about four miles from campus in downtown Huntsville.

Development Highlights:

A pedestrian bridge over Sparkman Drive that would connect the core campus to the new development.

Housing that would serve 2,000 students.

170,000 square feet of commercial retail.

A 165,000 square feet multi-purpose facility that would be used for athletics, performance arts, and community events.

3.5 acres of parks and open spaces.

View the entire Master Plan here: