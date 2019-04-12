Three Morgan County residents arrested for methamphetamine trafficking

TRINITY, Ala. – Three people were arrested after authorities searched a Trinity home Monday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office told WHNT News 19 they worked with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and STAC Team to search a home on Gordon Terry Parkway.

Deputies said they arrested Jesus Nivardo Torreblanco, 24, Mavreceo Hernandez, 47, and Noemie Aquilar, 29, after finding a handgun and two pounds of methamphetamine.

All three suspects were taken to the Morgan County Jail, and each faces a charge of methamphetamine trafficking. The three suspects are being held on bond of $250,000 each.

