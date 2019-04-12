Strong To Severe Storms More Likely Early Sunday Morning

Everything is coming together for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms after midnight Saturday night through sunrise on Sunday. Heavy storms will likely move in from Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas late Saturday night and take over our region. The Storm Prediction Center is *tricky* with the outlooks. I wouldn’t pay attention to the colors so much, but know everyone has a chance of severe weather early Sunday. It’s *tricky* because the technical *cutoff* for “Saturday” is Sunday morning at 7am and the *start time* for Sunday’s outlook is 7am Sunday morning. That’s why the outlook colors are a little ‘skewed.’ Don’t pay attention to the colors, but know everyone has a chance for severe weather early Sunday.

Here is a look at the timing for severe thunderstorms on Sunday morning:

Strong to severe storms move out of the Mississippi Saturday evening into west Alabama after midnight. Any of these will be severe with damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes. Everyone west of I-65 needs to pay attention from midnight to 3am.

Storms cross I-65 and through the metro around 3am:

Now we focus on I-65 and the metro closer to 3am. Madison, Morgan, Lincoln, and Limestone Counties have the potential for gusty winds, hail, and possible tornadoes around this time.

Areas to the east have strong to severe storms move through after 3am through sunrise on Sunday morning:

Everyone on Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain need to be ready for strong to severe thunderstorms from 3am through sunrise. Don’t be surprised if these storms hold together throughout their journey from west Alabama into Georgia. Sometimes they weaken, but don’t count on it. Stay weather aware!

Here is another look at the timeline. This is a general timeline for all of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. We are leaning to a 6-hour window from the Shoals to Sand Mountain early Sunday morning. Have multiple ways to get warnings. When it comes to overnight storms, they can always be tricky.

Gusty winds are the main threat Sunday morning including tornadoes and hail. Stay tuned for further updates. A tornado watch could be issued for north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee sometime Saturday evening. I would get all your activities done early Saturday and be in a safe place Saturday night into Sunday morning. Check back for updates as we closer to Sunday.

Weather Discussion