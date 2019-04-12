‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer is finally here

The wait is over.

On Friday, Disney and LucasFilm released a new teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“Every generation has a legend. Watch the brand-new teaser for Star Wars: Episode IX.”

The film, also referred to as Star Wars Episode IX, will be released on December 20.

The trailer was released during the Star Wars Celebration event in Chicago. Here is the official event description from Disney: