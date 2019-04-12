Specialized bikes recalled over fall, injury hazards

Specialized Roubaix, Ruby, Diverge, and Sirrus Bicycles with steerer tube collars are being recalled.

The problem is that the bicycles’ steerer tube collar can crack if exposed to corrosion resulting in sudden loss of steering control, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider, according to the report.

Affected bicycles were manufactured in Taiwan and sold at authorized Specialized Retailers nationwide from July 2016 to January 2019 for between $1,650 and $11,500. These bikes come in various colors and include S-works, Pro, Expert, Comp, Elite, E5 Comp, Sport, and Base models. An S-works or Specialized decal can be found on the downtube.

No injuries have been reported but the firm has received two reports involving cracking in the steerer tube collar.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an Authorized Specialized Retailer for a free repair.

Specialized Bicycle Components at 877-808-8154 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email ridercare@specialized.com or online at www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Notices” or contact an Authorized Specialized Retailer for more information.