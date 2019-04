× Severe weather prep: Learn your county

Thursday, the National Weather Service in Birmingham tweeted out an interesting statistic – Less than half the students at a local high school could locate their home county on a map of Alabama.

INTERESTING STAT: We traveled to a local high school & asked 100+ students to circle the county they lived in on an AL map. *Less than half* of them could locate their home county. Folks, we can't stress this enough – 🗺geography is a VITAL part of your #SeverePrep plans! #alwx pic.twitter.com/ULpaZnYlX5 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) April 11, 2019

It is imperative you learn not only where your county is located, but where your town is within your county. To help, we’ve attached a blank map of counties across both Alabama and Tennessee below.

Stay weather aware!