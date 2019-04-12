× Race down the Alabama River for cash in September

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. – If you’ve ever wanted to paddle down the Alabama Scenic River Trail, now’s your chance.

In September, the Alabama Scenic River Trail will host a 650-mile paddle race between Weiss Lake at the Georgia state line and Fort Morgan on the Gulf Coast.

Participants will have 10 days to travel the length of the course, portions of which will have whitewater rapids and tidewater currents.

The prize – $20,000 divided among three divisions: Male solo, female solo, and two-person team.

Race Director Greg Wingo said the race is both beautiful and challenging.

“Many of the world’s toughest paddlers will get a chance to experience the beauty and challenge of our Alabama waterways during the Great Alabama 650,” he said. “We are excited to put on the longest paddle race in the country.”

The race kicks off September 14 at Weiss Lake in Cherokee County with an event for both participants and spectators. For more information and to register, visit AL650.com.