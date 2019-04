× Overturned 18-wheeler on Hwy 31 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County Deputies are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on HWY 31.

This truck is near the Lacon 318 Exit of I-65 in South Morgan County.

Deputies are on the scene of an overturned 18 Wheeler on HWY 31 near the Lacon Exit of I-65 in Southern Morgan County. pic.twitter.com/VhdGDj6FGb — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) April 12, 2019

From the scene of the overturned 18 wheeler on HWY 31 just south of the Lacon Exit of I-65 in Southern Morgan County. pic.twitter.com/Z38kXhsL3r — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) April 12, 2019

No injuries have been reported.