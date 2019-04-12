National Weather Service in Huntsville says multiple weather radio transmitters are down

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – National Weather Service radio transmitters are currently experiencing an outage affecting multiple areas including Arab, Cullman, Florence, Fort Payne, and Winchester.

The National Weather Service tweeted Friday that are aware of the situation and are actively working to get the transmitters back online.

If you don’t have a smartphone, but wish to receive text alert about severe weather, you can still sign up for Alabama SAF-T-Net’s email/text alert option.