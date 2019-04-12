Muscle Shoals PD makes it to finals of Lip Sync to the Rescue special on CBS; Vote now to help them win!!

The Muscle Shoals Police Department has made it to the finals of the #LipSyncChallenge competition for their viral lip sync and they need your help to win!

Inspired by the recent viral video phenomenon #LipSyncChallenge, CBS announced a new one-hour entertainment special, Lip Sync to the Rescue, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star of CBS’ hit comedy The Neighborhood, to be broadcast later this year on the CBS Television Network.

Lip Sync to the Rescue is an interactive countdown special where viewers vote for their favorite video of performances featuring first responders channeling their inner pop stars and lip-syncing to hit music, a trend that began with the #LipSyncChallenge. The winner will be announced LIVE during the broadcast.

Their video was made with songs recorded in Muscle Shoals at Fame Recording Studios including “Land of a Thousand Dances” by Little Richard, “When a Man Loves a Woman” by Percy Sledge, “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Mustang Sally” by Wilson Pickett, and “I’ll Take You There” by the Staple Singers.

#LipSyncChallenge began as a fun way for police, sheriff, fire department and EMTs to engage with their communities by creating lip sync music videos and challenging other departments to do the same. Now, on Lip Sync to the Rescue, fans can rally around their favorite videos. There are 30 clips from first responders tackling the Lip Sync challenge to watch and then choose your favorite. Vote as often as you want!

Then, during Lip Sync to the Rescue, the Top 10 videos selected will be revealed during the show, which will film in front of an audience of first responders, family, and friends. Two videos will advance to the LIVE vote during the broadcast to crown a winner.

Support the Muscle Shoals Police Department by voting here: