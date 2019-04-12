× Limestone County annual tractor pull ending after 42 years

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – After 42 years, the Tanner Tractor and Truck Pull is ending its run in Limestone County. Organizers posted the decision on their Facebook page.

The event was held at Tanner High School and raised money for school athletics and youth sports programs.

“It has been an honor to host the Alabama Championship Tractor and Truck Pull and it is with all sincerity that we say Thank You,” read the post. “By attending our shows for 42 years, you have made many things happen that otherwise would have never come to fruition! Thanks again for your support and God Bless you all!”