Huntsville to add new sidewalks, bike lanes to Clinton Ave

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- People in Huntsville may notice a few more orange cones along Clinton Avenue over the next few months. The city is spending around $900,000 to dress up nearly two miles of the well-traveled road.

“This road definitely does get busy depending on the time of day,” Ali Mauldin said. Mauldin and a friend were enjoying Friday afternoon on the lawn outside Yellowhammer Brewing.

The cracks on Clinton Avenue in downtown Huntsville are easy to spot. “The road is in need of resurfacing,” Huntsville director of public works Chris McNeese said.

City workers say with loose gravel and asphalt patches, the well-traveled corridor is starting to show its age. “It goes all the way from Triana to California street,” McNeese said.

The city of Huntsville recently OK’d spending nearly $1 million on repaving Clinton Ave. “There’s not sidewalks all the way down there, so you really have to be careful,” Mauldin said.

People driving along Clinton will notice a few changes, especially those trying to get to Bandito Burrito. What used to be two driveways are now sidewalks and curbs. Huntsville city leaders say part of the goal along Clinton and Governors was to make the intersection simpler and safer to cross.

“The first crews to mobilize are the concrete crews,” McNeese said.

Workers from Reed Contracting have already begun pouring new sidewalks not far from Campus 805. And city leaders say they’re adding a bike lane connecting the breweries to downtown.

“I think we have a big cyclist community as it is now and I think the bike lanes are a great idea,” Mauldin said.

McNeese says the project will happen in three phases, in hopes of finishing the job in July.

City of Huntsville leaders say they’ll also be adding bike lanes to Pratt and Church Street, which are now being re-paved.