× Huntsville Animal Services strictly enforcing spay/neuter pet ordinance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services wants everyone to know, they are enforcing the city’s relatively new mandatory spay/neuter ordinance.

The ordinance, adopted in October 2018, says all animals impounded by Huntsville Animal Services will have “mandatory sterilization and microchipping.”

Huntsville Animal Services says having a pet ‘fixed’ comes with benefits:

Prevents uterine infections, and breast and testicular cancer

Prevents unwanted litters

Prevents male dogs from roaming away from home and being hit by a car

Avoids potential aggressive problems when neutered early

Prevents pet overpopulation and euthanizing millions of dogs and cats each year

Shelter employees invite you to visit to see the many dogs and cats that are part of the pet overpopulation issue that prompted the ordinance.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check us out on Facebook.