× Gov. Ivey awards grants to help protect homes for low income and elderly residents from the elements

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey is supporting Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program by awarding $1.9 million in grants to help low income and elderly residents improve the energy efficiency and safety of their homes.

The grants were awarded to 14 agencies across the state that manage the program. People with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children are given priority.

“Elderly and disabled Alabama residents who are living on limited incomes can struggle to pay higher utility bills in the warmer months,” Ivey said in a news release. “These grants will go toward lowering the energy bills for many of them by making upgrades to keep their houses cool during the summer months.”

Homes that qualify for weatherization assistance will receive an energy audit to determine the most cost-efficient measures. Common improvements include installing extra insulation, sealing air leaks around doors and windows, repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs.

In addition to lowering energy bills, the improvements can reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Energy.

“ADECA supports Gov. Ivey in her commitment to helping those who need it most throughout the state utilizing the Weatherization Assistance Program,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in the news release. “Our partnerships with these community agencies ensure that many elderly, disabled and underserved residents receive help in preparing their homes for the hottest part of the year now and for years in the future.”

Below is a list of each grant, the recipient agency, counties served and the agency telephone number: