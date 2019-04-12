Former Madison County Schools employee arrested on sex act, obscene materials charges

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A former employee of Madison County Schools has been booked into the Madison County Jail on multiple charges.

Lyndsey Sherrod Bates, 22, faces charges that include a school employee distributing obscene material to a student, a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 and a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

She’s being held on a $32,000 bond.

Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey has released the following statement about the situation: “The individual in question resigned and is no longer employed by our system. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement. Our system fully condemns such actions and we are also offering counseling for our students. All other questions should be directed toward the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.”

Madison County School officials refused to tell us where Bates previously worked, but WHNT News 19 has learned she accepted a job at Madison County High School in June of 2018 as an inclusion teacher and she also posted that she would be coaching JV and varsity volleyball.