Food trucks, giant slide & dogs at Springfest 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Music, dogs, food, and family, is there a better way to ‘paws’ on Saturday?

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is hosting Springfest 2019 on Saturday, April 13th. This kid-friendly event is at the GHHS and starts at 10:00 a.m., the festivities end at 2:00 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy kid-friendly activities, food trucks such as Suzy’s Pops and Badd News BBQ, and an 18-foot slide. The Zooks will be providing live music and Chase from Paw Patrol will be in-house. The items in the GHHS Thrift Store will all be half off and there will be adoption specials.

Bring the family out for a fun-filled day and ‘paws-ibly’ find a furry friend to bring home.