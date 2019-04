× DeKalb County Sheriff adopts two dogs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden added two members to the family Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Welden adopted two dogs from the DeKalb County Animal Shelter. One dog will be going home with him, while the other will be a dog for the office.

The sheriff’s office thanked the staff for their help and passion for what they do.