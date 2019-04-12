Churches prepare for possible severe weather on Palm Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- With severe weather expected on Palm Sunday, the National Weather Service tweeted a warning to all churches.

The tweet warned that pastors need to designate someone to monitor current weather conditions and a NOAA weather radio.

⛪ATTENTION CHURCHES: With severe weather possible on Palm Sunday, pastors need to designate someone to monitor current weather conditions & NOAA weather radio. Know where to go if a warning is issued. Large open rooms such as sanctuaries & auditoriums are NOT safe! #alwx pic.twitter.com/kTXmCrQUZ3 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) April 11, 2019

Weather does not discriminate where or when it happens. Even on holidays, such as Palm Sunday, the threat does not go away. On a day where church attendance normally increases, those within the church need to be prepared for all possibilities.

"Church is all about helping people," says the pastor of CrossPointe Church, John Dees. "We want to protect their soul for eternity but at the same time, we also want to take the steps that we need to protect people right here."

WHNT News 19 Meteorologist Christina Edwards says "all churches need to have a dedicated weather watcher for Sunday morning." This means that one person is to be monitoring the weather at all times.

Dees says his church is ready. Leaders plan to get the congregation as far away from outside walls and windows as possible. Whether it's within classrooms or bathrooms, they plan to have several walls between the congregation and the outside of the building.

Edwards says the solutions for churches on Sunday are simple. "Have that weather radio in place, the Live Alert 19 app on your mobile device, a weather watcher who's the dedicated person to make sure everybody in the church is ready to go, and you know where to go within the church to go to safety."

