Auburn extends Bruce Pearl through 2023-2024

Posted 6:53 pm, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46PM, April 12, 2019

(Photo: Auburn Men's Basketball, Twitter)

AUBURN, Ala. – Under Bruce Pearl, Auburn Men’s Basketball went to the Final Four for the first time ever, won the most games in program history, finishing the year at 30-10. Now, it looks like the Tigers’ head basketball coach is here to stay.

Auburn Athletics has agreed to terms with Pearl for a new five-year contract, Athletic Director Allen Greene announced on Friday. The deal will take Pearl’s contract through the 2023-2024 season.

Auburn has won 74 games over the last three seasons under Pearl’s leadership, which is the most over a three-year span in program history.

Our news partner AL.com reports that Pearl was set to enter the fifth year of his original six-year contract, which had $5.25 million in base salary remaining. The extension gives him five years remaining on his deal, earning $2.6 million in 2018-19 with $100,000 increases per year for a total of $14 million through 2022-23.

