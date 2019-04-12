Athens man charged with burglary, breaking and entering cars

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Athens man is in jail for breaking into cars and stealing personal property, according to authorities.

Officials say they arrested Dean Kyle Geiger,29, after receiving reports between April 9th and April 11th of multiple cars and shops/garages being burglarized near New Cut Road and Bill Black Road.

Officials obtained security video and recognized Geiger in the footage. Deputies searched the area and found Geiger in a yard on Bill Back Road. After a short chase, Geiger was arrested with stolen items still on his person.

Geiger was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.

Authorities say another victim came forward and filed a report Thursday. Geiger was then charged with a third count of breaking and entering a vehicle, illegal possession of a debit card, and identity theft.

He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $16,500 bond.

Investigators recovered more property from Geiger that was unaccounted for and is believed to be stolen.

Anyone near New Cut and Bill Black Roads is encouraged to check their vehicles, sheds, and garages and report any missing property to Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.