4.7 million Fisher Price Rock ‘N Play Sleepers recalled, more than 30 infant deaths reported

A warning from the Consumer Product Safety Commission has turned into a recall. All varieties of the Fisher-Price Rock N’ Play Sleepers fall under this recall.

The CPSC says more than 30 infant fatalities have occurred in the sleepers since the product’s introduction in 2009. The deaths happened after the infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under “other circumstances.”

WHNT News 19 shared the CPSC’s warning about the sleepers in early April. At the time, the commission recommended parents stop using the seat by the time children reach the age of three months, which is typically when babies start rolling over.

This has since been expanded to the recall.

The Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play sold at all major retailers for approximately $40 to $149.

Consumers who own one of these sleepers should stop using them immediately.