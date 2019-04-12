16 new businesses call the city of Florence home during month of March
FLORENCE, Ala. — During the month of March, 16 new businesses received their business license in Florence.
The list includes retail stores, multiple professional service providers and a pharmacy.
The city of Florence encourages the community to continue to support all of its businesses. If you’re interested in opening a business in Florence, you are asked to contact Business Development Coordinator Melissa Bevis at 256-740-6086.
You can find a complete list of Florence’s new businesses below:
- The Boulevard Salon – 1208B Helton Dr.
- David Christopher’s – 2801 Mall Rd., Ste. 10&11
- Wolfe Financial – 3505 Florence Blvd.
- Growth M & A Partners – 468 1/2 N. Court St.
- Tri-State Development – 1316 Helton Dr.
- Simple Counseling Services – 727 Cox Creek Pkwy.
- Vincent, Jean H. (MD) – 541 W. College St. #2400
- Medical Center Pharmacy Florence – 1751 Veterans Dr
- Can You Say Geronimo – 200 S. Wood Ave.
- Ceramic Paint Restoration – 1533 N. Wood Ave.
- S & H Diesel & Trailer Repair – 4150 Rushton St.
- Whitetails of America – 500 E. Tennessee St.
- Kore Restoration – 4241 Bryson Blvd.
- North Alabama Radio Group – 840 Cypress Mill Rd.
- America’s Car World – 1755 N. Wood Ave.
- Sleep Outfitters – 245 Cox Creek Pkwy.