16 new business call the city of Florence home during month of March

FLORENCE, Ala. — During the month of March, 16 new businesses received their business license in Florence.

The list includes retail stores, multiple professional service providers and a pharmacy.

The city of Florence encourages the community to continue to support all of its businesses. If you’re interested in opening a business in Florence, you are asked to contact Business Development Coordinator Melissa Bevis at 256-740-6086.

You can find a complete list of Florence’s new businesses below:

  1. The Boulevard Salon – 1208B Helton Dr.
  2. David Christopher’s – 2801 Mall Rd., Ste. 10&11
  3. Wolfe Financial – 3505 Florence Blvd.
  4. Growth M & A Partners – 468 1/2 N. Court St.
  5. Tri-State Development – 1316 Helton Dr.
  6. Simple Counseling Services – 727 Cox Creek Pkwy.
  7. Vincent, Jean H. (MD) – 541 W. College St. #2400
  8. Medical Center Pharmacy Florence – 1751 Veterans Dr
  9. Can You Say Geronimo – 200 S. Wood Ave.
  10. Ceramic Paint Restoration – 1533 N. Wood Ave.
  11. S & H Diesel & Trailer Repair – 4150 Rushton St.
  12. Whitetails of America – 500 E. Tennessee St.
  13. Kore Restoration – 4241 Bryson Blvd.
  14. North Alabama Radio Group – 840 Cypress Mill Rd.
  15. America’s Car World – 1755 N. Wood Ave.
  16. Sleep Outfitters – 245 Cox Creek Pkwy.
