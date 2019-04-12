× 16 new business call the city of Florence home during month of March

FLORENCE, Ala. — During the month of March, 16 new businesses received their business license in Florence.

The list includes retail stores, multiple professional service providers and a pharmacy.

The city of Florence encourages the community to continue to support all of its businesses. If you’re interested in opening a business in Florence, you are asked to contact Business Development Coordinator Melissa Bevis at 256-740-6086.

You can find a complete list of Florence’s new businesses below: