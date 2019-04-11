Wine and Dine for ALS set for April 19 at Burritt on the Mountain

Posted 2:28 pm, April 11, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Every year, the ALS Association Alabama chapter holds events to raise awareness and funds to help provide services for people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

One of the most popular events that they host is the annual Wine and Dine event.

This year, the Masquerade Gala is on Friday, April 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Burritt on the Mountain.

The evening will include cocktails, a VIP wine and craft beer tasting, silent and live auctions, and a gourmet formal dinner with wine pairings by the Church Street Wine Shoppe.

Live music will also be provided. To purchase your tickets, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.