The Closet at Monrovia Church of Christ to host ‘Free Shopping Day’ for families in need

MADISON, Ala. — The Closet at Monrovia Church of Christ in Madison will be hosting a “Free Shopping Day” for families that may be facing financial stress due to job loss, illness or other problems.

The shopping event will be this Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nance Road. There are no questions asked and no strings attached. If a family needs clothes, they can fill their bags up for free.

“We want to do what we can to help people,” explained program director Bryan Bates. “That’s kind of the soul and center of it, if you will, is we are called to help, so this is a way for us to help.”

Since first opening our doors in April 2012, the Closet has helped over 2,000 families, that’s over 7,000 people, by giving away almost 70,000 clothing items to those in need in our community.

This weekend’s shopping day will focus on providing spring and summer clothes as well as shoes, backpacks, toys, books, and accessories.