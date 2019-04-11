Sinkhole causes northbound lane closure on Highway 53 closed in Madison County

Posted 8:21 am, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:22AM, April 11, 2019

Highway 53 Sinkhole

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A large sinkhole on Highway 53 in Madison County has caused officials to close the outside northbound lanes just south of Burwell Road.

County Commissioner Phil Vandiver posted this picture of the hole to his Facebook page this morning. Vandiver says the Alabama Department of Transportation is in the area right now trying to determine how to handle the sinkhole.

Vandiver’s post says the sinkhole is visible on the shoulder of the road, but says it also goes under the right lane.

The commissioner is asking motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.

