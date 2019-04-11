Rain moves in early Friday morning, and severe storms arrive this weekend

A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee until 1 AM.

A blustery wind Thursday afternoon pushed gusts higher than 35 miles per hour around North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! That wind settles some tonight, but we keep enough of a breeze that temperatures don’t fall far: lows in the low-60s.

Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms move out of Mississippi overnight and slowly track eastward over Alabama through Friday morning; we don’t expect severe storms Friday, but some isolated heavy downpours with occasional lightning and thunder are possible.

Showers and storms become more common over the weekend setting up a round of severe weather late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Weekend storm threat: Both weekend days bring a good chance of rain and thunderstorms. We expect some downpours late Friday night and Saturday morning as well as a few more ‘scattered’ storms on Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of the main wave of intense storms late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Here’s the overview:

Severe weather potential: The Storm Prediction Center outlines most of Alabama and Southern Tennessee with at least some threat of severe storms late Saturday/early Sunday. High winds, large hail, and tornadoes are possible in those storms through Sunday morning.

The severe weather threat for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee comes from about midnight (12 AM Sunday) to about 7 AM Sunday. What should you do with this information? Use this time to prepare. Be sure you have Live Alert 19 AND a NOAA Weather Radio programmed and ready to go (batteries in the weather radio!). Check the weather every day leading up to this event; we’ll have much more specific, precise information as the event gets closer.

There are some limiting factors with this event, and there’s a chance that the ideas could change as we see more and more detail emerging in the next few days. The bottom line is that you should pay attention, checking the weather frequently through the next few days to see how the threat is evolving.

Total rainfall through the weekend comes in around 1” to 2” in all. Another wave of storms in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame next week could add another 1” to 2” for a grand total of 3”+ in several communities in the next seven days.