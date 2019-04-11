Police work to identify thief that victimized a hospital patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – A bank card was stolen from a victim while they were in the hospital being treated, and the Florence Police Department has obtained a surveillance picture of the suspect.

The theft occurred at Shoals Hospital in mid-March. Florence police say the suspect then went on a shopping spree which covers the Valley; running up charges in Florence, Tuscumbia, Moulton, and Decatur. Just in Florence, police say he purchased more than $300 worth of stuff at multiple locations.

Besides the debit card, the man also got away with the victim’s social security card. Law enforcement agencies would really like to know who this man is.

If you recognize him, get in contact with the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. They offer three easy ways to pass along your tips. You can do so by calling (256)386-8685, sending a detailed text message to 274637, or submitting a tip on their Facebook page.

Anonymous tips which lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.