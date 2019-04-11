Pedestrian hit on Carl T. Jones dies later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A pedestrian hit by a vehicle while walking across Carl T. Jones on Wednesday has died.

Officials say that Anthony Barahona Aguilar Sr., 61, was struck on Carl T. Jones just north of Four Mile Post. The driver in a 2013 black Kia Optima tried to slam on the break before hitting Aguilar, according to police.

Authorities say that Aguilar died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, Aguilar was pushing a shopping cart and bicycle. Police also say Aguilar has a history of walking in the roadway.

There will be no criminal charges for the driver.