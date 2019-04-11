Officials charge Danville man with murder in fatal hit and run

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Traffic Homicide Investigations unit arrested a Danville man in connection with a crash on I-565 that claimed the life of 19-year-old Troy Rashawn Howard.

Morgan County deputies arrested Reaford Williams III, 29, at a home on S. Johnson Chapel Road in the Danville area.

Police say that on March 20, Williams was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-565 near County Line Road when he collided head-on with Howard’s vehicle. Alcohol was a factor in the wreck, according to the report.

Williams is being held in the Morgan County Jail pending extradition.

Troy Rashawn Howard of Harvest, died from his injuries, according to officials.

Howard was a recent graduate of Madison County High School.