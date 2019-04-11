Inspectors find local restaurants with dirty and damaged equipment during recent inspections

Morgan County
Taqueria El Palomino
1410 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601
Score: 81
Violations:
- The health inspector noted there were no food thermometers
- Chicken was held at improper temperatures
- A cracked mixing bowl was found as well as a dirty ice machine
The manager said the thermometers were there, but the person in the taqueria didn't know where they were. He added the chicken was cooling down before putting it in the refrigerator so it wouldn't spoil, but the employee didn't know how to explain it to the inspector. All violations were corrected when the inspector returned for a follow-up.
____________________________________________________
Wendy's
3240 Point Mallard Pkwy SE, Decatur, AL 35603
Score: 83
Violations
- The report showed employees not properly washing their hands
- Food was found improperly date marked
Both violations were corrected by the follow-up visit.
____________________________________________________
Clean Plate Recommendation
2210 Danville Rd SW, Decatur, AL 35601
Score: 98
However you like to build your sandwich, there are plenty of cold and hot items at Subway in Decatur.
Choose your bread and then from turkey and cheese to chicken teriyaki or meatball sub -- the employees on Danville Road are making it with a smile.
The national chain sets its goals for high-quality food and sustainable resources.