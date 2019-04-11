Inspectors find local restaurants with dirty and damaged equipment during recent inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morgan County

Taqueria El Palomino

1410 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 81

Violations:

The health inspector noted there were no food thermometers

Chicken was held at improper temperatures

A cracked mixing bowl was found as well as a dirty ice machine

The manager said the thermometers were there, but the person in the taqueria didn't know where they were. He added the chicken was cooling down before putting it in the refrigerator so it wouldn't spoil, but the employee didn't know how to explain it to the inspector. All violations were corrected when the inspector returned for a follow-up.

____________________________________________________

Wendy's

3240 Point Mallard Pkwy SE, Decatur, AL 35603

Score: 83

Violations

The report showed employees not properly washing their hands

Food was found improperly date marked

Both violations were corrected by the follow-up visit.

____________________________________________________

