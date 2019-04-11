Huntsville City Council votes to lease new site for alternative school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After hours of debate, Huntsville City Council members approved a lease for a new site for Huntsville City Schools' alternative school. The measure passes with a 3-2 vote.

The plan calls for the alternative school, special education program, and some central office personnel to move from the Huntsville Center for Technology to the former site of the Academy for Academics and Arts, the Cavalry Hill school on Poplar Avenue.

According to the proposed lease agreement, Huntsville City Schools would lease about 56% of the building. The school district needs to move out of the current site by the end of the school year.

The board of education approved the lease agreement 4-0 in March, but it still needed city council approval.