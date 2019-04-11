Hunters’ Tree Stands recalled due to fall hazard

DICK’S Sporting Goods is recalling Field & Stream Timberline Hang On Tree Stands.

According to the company, the weld on the seats can break and cause the seat to fall from the tree, posing a fall hazard.

These hunter tree stands are brown metal with a black canvas seat. “Field & Stream” is printed on the bottom of the canvas seat.

The letters “HEH01566” followed by “FS080117” or “FS090117” are printed on the arm of the tree stand between the seat and the safety platform.

The firm has received three reports of the tree stand seats breaking but no injuries have been reported.

These products were sold DICK’S Sporting Goods and Field & Stream stores nationwide and online at DicksSportingGoods.com and FieldandStreamshop.com from September 2017 through January 2019 for between $65 and $130.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tree stands and return them to the nearest DICK’s Sporting Goods or Field & Stream store for a full refund or store credit.

DICK’S Sporting Goods toll-free at 877-846-9997 from 8:00 a.m. to midnight ET Monday through Friday or online at www.dickssportinggoods.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.