Help astronomers name the largest unnamed world in the Solar System

Posted 5:14 am, April 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:27AM, April 11, 2019

Here’s an out of this world idea: name a planet in our Solar System.

Astronomers discovered a large minor planet in 2007 and recently announced a campaign to pick the name for the astronomical body.

During the time of discovery, it was identified as “2007 OR10” but it has never been given a proper name.

The International Astronomical Union typically names planets but this time the group has compiled a list of three options to pick from and all three names are associated with mythological creatures and figures.

Proposed names: 

  • Gonggong: A Chinese water god with red hair and a serpent-like tail who is known for creating chaos, causing flooding, and tilting the Earth.
  • Holle: A European winter goddess of fertility, rebirth, and women.
  • Vili: Vili is a Nordic deity. Together with his brothers Odin and Vé, he defeated frost giant Ymir and used Ymir’s body to create the universe.

The naming suggestions above were pre-selected to meet the requirements of the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

To vote for your favorite name and more information, visit the website 2007OR10.name.

Voting ends on May 10th.

