Atlanta Braves extend Ozzie Albies’ contract

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves are continuing to lock down the young guys on their roster; first a contract extension for Ronald Acuña Jr. and now Braves fans should get used to seeing Ozzie Albies.

The Braves have agreed to a long-term contract extension with the 22-year-old second baseman.

Albies' new deal will pay him $35 million over seven years through 2025 and includes two option years for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

After the deal was announced, many are criticizing it saying Albies deserves more and that this type of deal is underselling the amount of talent he brings to Atlanta.

Shortly after the extension was announced, the Braves tweeted out a video of Albies saying he's excited to be on the team for another seven years and Atlanta feels like home to him.