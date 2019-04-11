× Athens City Schools says parent, two students arrested in Wednesday’s high school disturbance

ATHENS, Ala. – A parent and two students were arrested following an incident that occurred Wednesday at Athens High School and led to a lockdown.

The parent was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a law enforcement officer, the school district said Thursday in a news release. The students were charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The parent’s name has not been released.

Wednesday’s disturbance at the school stemmed from five students being disciplined for disrupting a class the day before, the school district said. The students were initially told they would be suspended, which would have implications for prom and graduation events, officials said.

Parents of four of the students met with the high school’s interim principal Tuesday afternoon to discuss punishment, officials said. The parents of the fifth student met with interim principal Rick Carter Wednesday morning, they said, and the teen’s mother was asked to leave the school because of “inappropriate language and hostile behavior.”

The woman slipped back into the school through a door as someone left the building, school officials said, and “began enticing violence among the students.” A school resource officer went to place her under arrest and she resisted, they said.

Students then got involved and “attempted to disrupt the arrest,” according to the school district’s statement.

Video of the incident was taken on several students’ phones at the school and posted on social media. School officials said those videos do not show the entire incident. Police are reviewing school video as part of their investigation.

The district said it also is investigating a “discriminatory social media post,” made by a student after the incident and that appropriate measures will be taken.

There will be more officers at Athens High School the rest of the week as a precaution.