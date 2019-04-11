An Early Look At Saturday Night

It’s that time of year we need to pay close attention to nearly every storm system. Almost every one has the chance to produce a strong or severe thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center has areas west of the Tennessee Valley under an *ENHANCED RISK* of severe thunderstorms. The *SLIGHT RISK* is a little closer to us. Important note that this is during the day Saturday. The threat is higher for us heading into Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Here is the deal for Saturday night into Sunday morning. There will likely strong to severe storms over Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas Saturday afternoon. Watches and warnings are likely there then. We’ll monitor those storms as they track east to our area Saturday night into Sunday morning. We could see a tornado watch issued for us later Saturday afternoon valid into the overnight. Keep that in mind if you have plans late Saturday. It could get active around here during the overnight into early Sunday. Here is a look at the futurecast:

This is why it’s important to have more than one way to get warnings. When it comes to nocturnal (night time) storms, it becomes even more important. Have your NOAA weather radio and your Live Alert 19 app ready. All weather threats are in play this weekend.

Stay tuned for further updates!