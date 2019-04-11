An Early Look At Saturday Night

Posted 5:52 am, April 11, 2019, by

It’s that time of year we need to pay close attention to nearly every storm system. Almost every one has the chance to produce a strong or severe thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center has areas west of the Tennessee Valley under an *ENHANCED RISK* of severe thunderstorms. The *SLIGHT RISK* is a little closer to us. Important note that this is during the day Saturday. The threat is higher for us heading into Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Enhanced & Slight Risk of severe storms during the day Saturday west of the Tennessee Valley

 

Here is the deal for Saturday night into Sunday morning. There will likely strong to severe storms over Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas Saturday afternoon. Watches and warnings are likely there then. We’ll monitor those storms as they track east to our area Saturday night into Sunday morning. We could see a tornado watch issued for us later Saturday afternoon valid into the overnight. Keep that in mind if you have plans late Saturday. It could get active around here during the overnight into early Sunday. Here is a look at the futurecast:

 

Heavy storms overnight Saturday night

This is why it’s important to have more than one way to get warnings. When it comes to nocturnal (night time) storms, it becomes even more important. Have your NOAA weather radio and your Live Alert 19 app ready.  All  weather threats are in play this weekend.

Stay tuned for further updates!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.