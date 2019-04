GURLEY, Ala. – Crews are clearing the train tracks after a train hit a truck Wednesday morning.

Crews say they were called to the crossroads of Gurley Pike and Section Line Road in the Gurley area around 7:20 a.m. Emergency crews say a man was pulling out of a private drive in his work truck but was a little too close to the tracks.

The train hit the front of the vehicle, according to officials.

No one was injured but the truck received damage.