× Toyota Boshoku America announces new $40 million plant in Athens, 400 jobs

ATHENS, Ala. – Toyota Bosjoku is building a new plant in Athens.

Governor Ivey made the announcement Wednesday at a the Athens Municipal Building. “When we talk about building on our successes and building on our momentum, this is how it’s done.”

Toyota Bosjoku is investing more than $50 million to build a new manufacturing plant in north Alabama. This will mean 400 new jobs for the area.

The new plant will be located approximately 30 miles from the new Mazda-Toyota assembly plant. It will sit on 42 acres in the Breeding North Industrial Park on Sanderfer Road. The industrial park is south of U.S. 72 and west of U.S. 31. The company anticipates starting construction around May 1, 2019.

The new plant will produce some of the interior parts for cars including seats and headliners. @whnt — Dallas Parker (@ParkerReports) April 10, 2019

Toyota Boshoku is one of the first suppliers to announce plans for an Alabama facility to produce parts for the Mazda-Toyota plant being built in Limestone county, which expects to assemble its first vehicle in 2021.

The City of Athens released the following written statement after today’s announcement:

“Athens attracting one of the first Tier 1 suppliers for MTMUS speaks to our city’s attractiveness as a community and our great working relationship with several entities on industrial development. From the State of Alabama to our Limestone County Economic Development Association and our other partners, we work well together to help industries invest in our community and provide jobs for our citizens. Athens appreciates Toyota Boshoku being the latest to invest in our city.”

Toyota Boshoku’s website identifies the company, headquartered in Kariya City, Japan, as one of the world’s premium interior systems suppliers. It develops and produces interior, filtration and power-train components.

TBA and its affiliates employ over 11,000 Team Members in 18 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. TBA Group is a premier manufacturer of automotive interior systems, which include seat, door trim, headliner, substrate, and carpet in addition to air and oil filters for a variety of customers such as Toyota Motor Corporation and General Motors.