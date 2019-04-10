Thursday’s wind brings showers, but severe storms are possible for the weekend!

Wednesday’s weather was near perfection; we’ll pay for it in the days ahead. A powerful storm system in the middle of the country won’t bring severe weather to Alabama or Tennessee in the short-term, but it will kick up the breeze on Thursday! Expect a breezy, warm and mostly dry day: highs around 80ºF with wind gusts topping 25 miles per hour throughout the day.

That breezy weather Thursday leads a band of showers and some isolated thunderstorms nearing Northwest Alabama late Thursday night. Those showers move eastbound through Friday morning; the band slows and eventually stalls over Northeast Alabama by late morning and early afternoon leaving some scattered, now-and-then showers for the rest of the day. A stronger storm system will bring a risk of severe storms to the region this weekend: mainly Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Weekend storm threat: One of the most dynamic storm systems we’ve had all year brings a risk of severe weather from Louisiana and Mississippi on Saturday to Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee Saturday night and Sunday.

Here’s the overview:

Severe weather potential: The Storm Prediction Center’s outlooks this far out don’t include the ‘marginal, slight, enhanced, moderate or high’ wording; instead, there is a general outlook drawn in areas where severe storms are possible. Given the look we see as of now, it appears that there will be a significant risk of severe weather in the region. That doesn’t mean it is guaranteed to hit North Alabama, but it’s going to be close enough to be on alert.

What time will this happen? The severe weather threat for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee comes from about 11 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday.

The severe weather threat for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee comes from about 11 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday. What should you do with this information? Use this time to prepare. Be sure you have Live Alert 19 AND a NOAA Weather Radio programmed and ready to go (batteries in the weather radio!). Check the weather every day leading up to this event; we’ll have much more specific, precise information as the event gets closer.

Other things to note about the weekend? It will be breezy and warm Saturday with a chance of showers and storms all day; however, it won’t rain on YOU all day long. We expect one wave of showers in the morning and then some hit/miss showers/storms in the afternoon.

The peak of tornado season? April is the peak of tornado activity in Alabama. The National Weather Service in Birmingham Tweeted this graph Wednesday showing how sharp of a peak it is in middle to late April:

April is peak tornado season in AL. This chart shows the (10-day moving) average daily sum of tornado path length across the state through the year. There's a very identifiable peak in mid-late April. Keep this in mind as you make your plans for the rest of this month. #alwx pic.twitter.com/9KB5EbTLJW — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) April 10, 2019

Once we’re finished with the Saturday night/Sunday storm system, there may be another one on its heels by the middle of next week.

Alabama has recorded 40 tornadoes so far in 2019; average from January 1st through the first 10 days of April would be around ten.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt