Three Alabama football players attending NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The NFL draft will include three Alabama players attending the first round in Nashville.

The list of those who will be on hand includes running back Josh Jacobs, offensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Practically every mock draft has the two linemen as locks for the first round with Quinnen Williams in play for the number one overall selection. Jacobs has a good shot at a first-round selection ranked as the top running back in the draft by most outlets.

Out of the 23 going total players attending the first round, 11 are from SEC schools.