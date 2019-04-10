Shipt launches Petco same-day delivery service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Getting pet supplies has never been easier.

Shipt, a membership-based online grocery marketplace, and Petco have partnered with the goal of bringing convenience to every member of the family, including the four-legged ones. Starting on April 18th, pet owners can order their pet’s favorite food, treat, grooming product, or other pet necessities from Petco for delivery in as soon as one hour.

“At Shipt, we make shopping more convenient for our members by providing access to all their household and grocery needs, when they need it. We’re thrilled to now offer the same convenient service for every member of the family, including pets,” said Kelly Caruso, chief executive officer, Shipt.

Shipt members can determine if delivery is available in their area by visiting shipt.com/petco.

New Shipt members who register before April 18th will receive an annual membership for $49 instead of the regularly priced membership of $99.