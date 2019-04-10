Semitrailer crashes into Alabama daycare; 5 outside injured

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — A semitractor-trailer has crashed into a daycare in Alabama. No one inside was hurt, but five people in vehicles outside were. Two were taken to a hospital and none suffered life-threatening injuries.

News outlets report that surveillance video shows the 18-wheeler running into the building Tuesday morning in Tarrant.

Birmingham firefighters say 49 children and seven caretakers were inside when the truck collided into the Precious Seeds Learning Center. The students and workers were in a room next to the part of the daycare that the semi drove into.

Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo says a fire vehicle was at a red light nearby and firefighters witnessed the crash. The highway was closed as crews worked to clean diesel fuel that spilled.

Tarrant is a suburb north of Birmingham.