Registration now open for Whitesburg Baptist Church’s WinShape Camp for Communities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The end of school is fast approaching. If you don’t need full-time summer childcare, one Huntsville church is offering parents another option.

Whitesburg Baptist Church is once again offering a weeklong day camp this summer. WinShape Camp for Communities will take place June 24-29.

The day camp is open to children who have completed kindergarten – 8th grade.

Cost is $219 per camper, with a $50 non-refundable deposit. Payments can be made through May 24. Registration is going on now,

To learn more, visit www.whitesburgbaptist.org/winshape