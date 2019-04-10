Police arrest Decatur man on drug and gun charges

DECATUR, Ala. – One Decatur man is in jail after police say they found drugs and a loaded gun in his house.

Decatur Police received complaints of drug activity in the 1100-block of 8th Avenue SE. After investigating, police say they identified Frederick Twaon Boykin as the suspect and then obtained a warrant.

Investigators searched Boykin’s home on April 9th and found a large quantity of “Spice”, marijuana vape pens, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded gun, according to report.

Police say they arrested Frederick Boykin and charged him with trafficking in synthetic analog, 2nd-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit, and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.

Boykin is in the Morgan County Jail with a $6,200.00 bond.

Due to the condition of the residence, the City of Decatur’s Community Development Department was contacted and they deemed the home unlivable.