National Grilled Cheese Day is a gouda reason as any to celebrate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local restaurant is celebrating all things melted cheese and bread in a grate way.

Happy Tummy located at Lowe Mill A&E teamed up with Railroad Room 5 to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on Friday, April 10th. This event titled “Gorilla Cheese Day” was named by the Owner Catherine Sheeler when a three-year-old customer did their very best to pronounce “Grilled Cheese.” Catherine Steeler named one of her signature sandwiches the “Gorilla Cheese” in their honor.

This cheese-filled event will complete with a vast array of grilled cheese inspired specials from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Gorilla Cheese Day is Lowe Mill A&E’s way to say ‘We love you grilled cheese sandwich!’,” wrote the organizers.

To brie or not to brie at the event, that is the question.