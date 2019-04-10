Nate Oats locks in new coaching staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - New Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats has been working on securing his roster, but he's also been busy locking down a solid coaching staff for his first year with the Tide.

The Crimson Tide's first-year head coach retained Antoine Pettway from the previous staff and welcomes Charlie Henry and Bryan Hodgson as assistant coaches.

Pettway returns for his ninth season as an assistant coach and 12th year on the UA basketball staff. Hodgson rejoins Oats after spending the previous four seasons at Buffalo.

In addition to the full-time assistants, strength and conditioning coach Mike Snowden and director of operations Adam Bauman both rejoin Oats at the Capstone after helping build a winning program at Buffalo.

Oats says he thinks this is a great combination of coaches, and he can't wait to see how they can serve the Tide program.