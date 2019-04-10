× Man charged in 2017 Huntsville murder back in jail after missing hearing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A former teacher charged with killing a man in 2017 is back behind bars after failing to show for a hearing in his murder case.

Milton Tyson, 49, was booked into the Madison County Jail just before 7 p.m.

Tyson is charged with killing Marcus White, 29, on Callahan Drive in February 2017. A warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday for failing to appear for a hearing concerning that case in Madison County Circuit Court.

White was a teacher at Lee High School for 20 years. He was fired in 2016 for failing to complete paperwork concerning his students. He also faced allegations of sexual harassment from a female student at the time.

Jail records show Tyson is being held without bond.